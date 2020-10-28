COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.
Thursday, October 29
Urbana Civil Service Commission: 3 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building, to discuss testing for a firefighter opening and request permission to proceed
Friday, October 30
The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
Beggars Night: 6-8 p.m. in Champaign County municipalities, except Mechanicsburg
Beggars Night: 4-6 p.m. in Mechanicsburg (changed from original time)
Beggars Night: 3-5 p.m. in West Liberty
Trails and Treats: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Melvin Miller Park. Park by soccer fields, walk to tennis court area, collect treats on trail, then families can enjoy food-truck lunch and children’s entertainment by stage. Sponsored by UMC.
The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 4 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
The Gloria Theatre: “The War with Grandpa” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Monday, November 2
Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Limited space. Call or visit to secure a spot.
Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m., Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana
Urbana Township Trustees: regular meeting moved to 7 p.m. Nov. 9 in township building