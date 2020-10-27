UHS grad creates children’s book

Urbana High School graduate and former athlete Jasmine Pickett has penned a children’s book called “The Adventures of Jaz and Lulu: Chasing the Moon.”

The book’s illustrator is using her former house on East Ward Street in Urbana as the setting for the book’s introductory art.

According to information from Pickett, who now lives in San Luis Obispo, California, the book is inspired by her experiences growing up in Urbana.

Pickett graduated from UHS in 2007 and attended college on a track and field scholarship to Cal Poly State. Pickett was also a gymnast in high school.

According to biographical information about the author, the literary effort “is the first of a children’s book series that highlights the creativity and ‘dream big’ characteristics of a young African-American girl, Jaz, and her unicycle, Lulu!”

The story “Chasing the Moon” is inspired by events from the author’s childhood. As young children, Pickett and her brothers Rustin and Marcus would chase the moon on a regular basis with their grandmother, Charlotte. Their grandmother would put them in their pajamas, load them up in the car, and they would chase the moon until they fell asleep while listening to James Taylor. The idea that Jasmine and her siblings could chase the moon and catch it was exciting for them. It made them use their imaginations and think outside the box in a big way.

Chasing the moon with her grandmother and brothers was a monumental experience for Jasmine and planted a seed of going after things that seemed impossible or out of reach.

“I am so excited about this book and can’t wait for you all to be a part of it,” she said. “I am a health and fitness professional specializing in youth movement and psychology, but I have always been a creative soul. A dream of mine has been to write a children’s book and now I am doing it.”

To help Jasmine meet her goal of publishing the book, she is asking for financial support. To read more about her effort, log on to https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/jazandlulu/the-adventures-of-jaz-and-lulu-chasing-the-moon.

Pictured is the cover of Jasmine Pickett’s book, titled “The Adventures of Jaz and Lulu: Chasing the Moon.” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_Chasing-the-moon-cover-Square-Small.jpg Pictured is the cover of Jasmine Pickett’s book, titled “The Adventures of Jaz and Lulu: Chasing the Moon.” Illustration by Ish Abdullah Jasmine Pickett was inspired by unicycle riders in the California community she now calls home. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_IMG_20200809_111941087_HDR.jpg Jasmine Pickett was inspired by unicycle riders in the California community she now calls home. Submitted photo