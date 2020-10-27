Dept. of Aging: providers should apply for COVID-19 relief

COLUMBUS – The state of Ohio has made available more than $485 million in CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds to certain providers that offer long-term services and supports to older Ohioans. The funding is intended to help with costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and safely maintaining or restarting services. Eligible providers include skilled nursing facilities, MyCare waiver providers, PASSPORT waiver providers, Assisted Living waiver providers, adult day services providers, and senior centers, among others.

In July, the Ohio Office of Budget and Management (OBM) announced the availability of more than $470 million for facility-based and Medicaid waiver providers. In October, an additional $15.2 million was made available for adult day services providers and senior centers as those providers began restarting certain services that have been closed for most of the pandemic. The Coronavirus Relief Funds were awarded to the state of Ohio as Federal Financial Assistance.

“We strongly encourage providers to take advantage of these resources so that older Ohioans and people with disabilities continue to have access to the services they need in the settings they prefer,” said Ursel J. McElroy, director of the Ohio Department of Aging. “All of these providers offer critical services, but many are feeling the financial strain of protecting those they serve from COVID-19. This is valuable and vital assistance. It is important that every eligible provider apply for it.”

Interested providers must apply by Oct. 30. Provider relief payments will be made by OBM to eligible providers upon completion of their registration and certification online through OBM’s Ohio Grants Partnership website. Funds are being distributed based on data-driven calculations for each provider type as assessed by several state agencies.

Providers can find additional information and resources to support their COVID-19 response by visiting the Ohio Department of Aging’s online coronavirus resource center at www.aging.ohio.gov/coronavirus.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Aging.

