Virtual programs aim to build caregiver confidence

DAYTON – The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will offer six virtual educational programs in November including a four-part Confident Caregiver series.

All the programs are hour-long webinars, and most are offered in the early evening hours to be accessible to working caregivers. The topics appeal to spouses, adult children and others concerned about family members living with dementia or Alzheimer’s disease or family members exhibiting signs of cognitive impairment.

The programs are:

-November 2: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 1: Understanding Alzheimer’s & Dementia. 5-6 p.m.

-November 4: Dementia Conversations. noon-1 p.m.

-November 9: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 2: Effective Communication Strategies. 5-6 p.m.

-November 12: The 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s. 6-7 p.m.

-November 16: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 3: Understanding & Responding to Dementia-related Behaviors. 5-6 p.m.

-November 23: The Confident Caregiver Series Part 4: Legal and Financial Planning. 5-6 p.m.

All programs are free and open to the public. Pre-registration is required. Individuals can register for one or several programs at a time. To register, call 800-272-3900.

Alzheimer’s is a fatal and progressive brain disease that affects memory, thinking and behavior. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 individuals aged 65 and older live with the disease. The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association provides education, support services and individualized care consultations. Call 937-291-3332 for more information.

Submitted by the Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter.

