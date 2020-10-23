PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Cheryl, a 7-year-old Coonhound who came to us from another shelter to find her forever home. She is a laid-back girl and she loves attention. She is quiet and walks well on a leash. She is great with other dogs and she does not seem to mind cats. She will be spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $175. Come out and meet her!

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet J.J., the sweetest 7-month-old tiger ever. She gets along with the other kittens and purrs more than any of them. J.J. is already spayed and up to date on her vaccines. She’s just waiting for you to come find her. Come meet her in the Scratching Post Room at Paws.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Linus, a young Boston Terrier mix who came to us from a different shelter. He is a very active boy who doesn’t know a stranger. The Boston Terrier breed does need regular exercise on a daily basis. Those big brown eyes can shine with kindness, curiosity or mischief. Linus will be a great addition to any family.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (cat)

Meet Pillsbury, a handsome 3-month-old kitten found by the park in Urbana. He is a very sweet guy just searching for a forever home. Pillsbury loves to follow his people around and thrives off daily pets. He is litter box trained. Pillsbury is neutered, microchipped, dewormed, FeLV-FIV Negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt. We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

