Trails and Treats October 31 at Melvin Miller Park

The Urbana United Methodist Church has planned an afternoon of fall fun for families at Melvin Miller Park in Urbana.

Called Trails and Treats, this free community event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 31.

Trails and Treats is a socially distanced alternative to the church’s annual Trunk or Treat. Guests are asked to wear face coverings and follow social distancing guidelines.

Candy will be passed out to trick-or-treaters along the park’s walking trail. Families are encouraged to park by the soccer fields and walk to the start of the line on the trail, near the tennis courts.

After going through the treat line, families are invited to stay for delicious food from a food truck and children’s entertainment on the park stage by the pond.

The schedule includes:

-11 a.m.-noon: stilt walker will engage with families while in line

-1-1:30 p.m.: balloon making by magician for those who have gone through the line

-1:30-2:30 p.m.: magic show on stage

-2:30-3 p.m.: balloon making by magician

-2:30-3 p.m.: juggler/balance act on stage

Rain date is Sunday, November 1, 1-5 p.m.

https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_trails-and-treats-logo.jpg

Submitted story

Information from Urbana United Methodist Church.

Information from Urbana United Methodist Church.