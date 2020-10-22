Tour one of oldest parts of Oak Dale Cemetery

When driving past Oak Dale Cemetery in Urbana, you may think about the pretty landscape or the number of ornate monuments you see; you may think about a loved one you know who is buried there. But what about the history—what other stories have been buried here?

What rock star has ties to Urbana?

Who was Champaign County’s first casualty of World War II?

The Champaign County Preservation Alliance (CCPA) invites history lovers on a walking tour of Urbana’s Oak Dale Cemetery on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24, 2020!

There will be four tours each evening beginning at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 7 p.m., and 8 p.m., each tour will be limited to approximately 40 minutes each. The walking tour is not handicap accessible and will require participants to wear comfortable shoes in order to walk carefully in grass and on asphalt. No pets are allowed to attend this event and tour goers are encouraged to bring flashlights!

Led by historian John Bry, who holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Historic Preservation from Southeast Missouri State University, and a Master’s of Science in Historic Preservation from Ball State University, tourgoers will weave through one of the oldest areas of Oak Dale Cemetery (circa 1855) to hear about history, locations, and significant people who have touched Urbana and Champaign County.

Due to concerns regarding the Coronavirus, masks are required for tour-goers when social distancing is not possible, and tours are limited to 45 people. Go online to purchase tickets at https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html. Tickets are $10 each. Once purchased, tickets are non-refundable.

If you’d like to become a member of the CCPA or would like to donate in kind, please visit this website to learn more: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/.

By Emily Huffman

Emily Huffman is a trustee of Champaign County Preservation Alliance.

