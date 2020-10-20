Sittin’ Purdy welcomes canine clients

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Oct. 17 for Sittin’ Purdy Dog Grooming, 36 Monument Square, Urbana. From left are Sara Neer, Elius Feucht, Wendy Pyfrin, Jeff Pyfrin and Rachel Casey. For info, call the new business at 937-594-2728.

The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Oct. 17 for Sittin’ Purdy Dog Grooming, 36 Monument Square, Urbana. From left are Sara Neer, Elius Feucht, Wendy Pyfrin, Jeff Pyfrin and Rachel Casey. For info, call the new business at 937-594-2728. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_chamber1.jpg The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Oct. 17 for Sittin’ Purdy Dog Grooming, 36 Monument Square, Urbana. From left are Sara Neer, Elius Feucht, Wendy Pyfrin, Jeff Pyfrin and Rachel Casey. For info, call the new business at 937-594-2728. Submitted photo