Mercy Health Foundation grant places LUCAS Chest Compression Devices in Mercy Health emergency departments

In busy emergency departments, extra pairs of helping hands are always welcome. A LUCAS chest compression device is a tool that performs CPR mechanically and it can free up medical staff to provide patients in cardiac arrest with other timely critical care services.

The Board of Directors of the Mercy Health Foundation Clark & Champaign approved a grant for $51,000 for the purchase of three LUCAS devices for Mercy Health’s emergency departments in Enon/Fairborn, Springfield and Urbana. The devices are now in place and associates have trained on their use.

A research study conducted in a simulated environment by a team of nurses at The Jewish Hospital – Mercy Health in Cincinnati found that the LUCAS devices were as effective as manual chest compressions and that they fostered a calmer environment in code situations that can be naturally chaotic.

The nurses also found that the teams using the devices demonstrated more organized teamwork than their counterparts. They had time to share ideas and communicate clearly and concisely. They also appeared less physically tired after the code simulations since they were not worn out from performing compressions. Finally, when the devices were in use, the team could run the simulated codes with fewer people, allowing staff to run labs, update family, locate supplies or care for other patients in the emergency department.

“We are proud to offer quality care to our community. Our own research has determined that these devices are a safe and efficient addition to our medical facilities and the Mercy Health Foundation is pleased to make them available to each of our emergency department teams in the region,” said Kristy Kohl McCready, President, Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties.

Submitted story

Information from Mercy Health.

Information from Mercy Health.