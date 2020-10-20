Perpetual announces 4th quarter results

Perpetual Federal Savings Bank of Urbana, Ohio (OTC Pink: “PFOH”) on October 16 reported fiscal fourth quarter net income of $1.21 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.49, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020, compared to net income of $1.43 million, or basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. For the twelve months ended September 30, 2020, the Savings Bank reported $5.14 million of net income, or $2.08 per share of basic and diluted earnings, compared to $6.12 million of net income, or $2.48 per share of basic and diluted earnings for the twelve months ended September 30, 2019.

Total assets decreased to $391.1 million at September 30, 2020. Total shareholders’ equity increased to $78.2 million at September 30, 2020, due to net income less dividends paid. The Savings Bank’s capital ratios remain in excess of those required to be considered well-capitalized under U.S. banking regulations.

Submitted story

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.

Submitted by Perpetual Federal Savings Bank.