COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, October 22

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m. at the Urbana Fire Division, 107 E Market St.

Friday, October 23

Oak Dale Cemetery Tours: 5, 6, 7, 8 p.m. Tickets-$10; $5 for 6- 12-year-olds; free if under 6. Masks required if can’t distance. Tickets: https://www.ccpapreserveohio.org/events.html and Chamber of Commerce. For info: ccpapreserveohio.org

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

Urbana Middle/High School Band Mattress Fundraiser: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., PK8 school, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68. 26 mattress styles, all sizes, adjustable power bases, bed frames, etc. Delivery available. For more info: bit.ly/beds4urbana20

Car Show: 10 a.m.-noon registration, former armory, 1412 N. Main St., Urbana. $10 registration fee. American Legion Post 120 fundraiser for families. For info: Casey Smith, 937-441-9525; Terry Traylor, 937-508-6945.

Corn Hole Tournament: 12:30 p.m. register/draw, 1 p.m. start time, former Urbana armory, 1412 N. Main St. $20 entry fee per team (2 players).

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Westville UMC Election Day Meals: order to-go meals by Oct. 25. Text 937-207-6002, provide name,number of meals needed. Pay for and pick up $10 meals 4-6 p.m. Nov. 3. Meal includes baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, pumpkin pie.

Sunday, October 25

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 26

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting at 6 p.m. in high school media center (original date was Oct. 19)

Urbana Planning Commission: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of the municipal building