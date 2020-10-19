COVID-19 concern temporarily closes library

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Public Library’s board of trustees on Oct. 16 closed the library until Nov. 2 after learning a staff member is self-isolating due to contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19, according to library Director Rebecca Wilden.

The director said the staffer has been tested, but results of the test were unknown as of Monday’s press deadline.

Wilden said the library has been in contact with the Champaign County Health District and the staffer’s medical provider.

The hope is to open the library Nov. 2, which would be more than two weeks since the staffer began self-isolating.

Although events that had been scheduled at the library until that date are canceled, virtual programs are available on the library’s Facebook page, and digital resources such as eBooks are on the library’s website, www.mechanicsburg.lib.ohj.us

A news release emailed by the library states: “We apologize for this inconvenience and look forward to serving you again in person soon.”