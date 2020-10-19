Memorial Health to open new Marysville facilities

MARYSVILLE – As part of its ongoing expansion to create a new healthcare standard for residents of the region, Memorial Health today held a private ribbon-cutting event for the system’s $50 million Memorial 2020 project. Memorial 2020 involves the opening of two buildings, both an inpatient pavilion and an outpatient pavilion on the main campus at 500 London Avenue in Marysville. The Memorial Inpatient Pavilion is slated to open on October 27, with the Outpatient Pavilion beginning to welcome patients in mid-November.

“Today marks a monumental milestone for the entire Memorial Health team and our surrounding communities, as we usher in one of the largest historical events on our timeline,” remarks Memorial Health CEO/President Chip Hubbs. “While we celebrate the highly anticipated completion and grand opening of our Inpatient and Outpatient Pavilions, we are more proud of what it means to our region. With these best-in-class facilities paired with the work of our talented team, we are well-positioned to make a great impact on the lives of people we serve. In fact, our facilities finally match the extraordinary level of care and collaboration that we deliver to our patients every day.”

The 77,000 square-foot Inpatient Pavilion will feature 36 brand-new, universal patient rooms that will replace the existing ICU, Med-Surg, and Stepdown areas. Inpatients will enjoy comfortable, state-of-the-art private hospital rooms with full, private bathrooms including a shower. The rooms are canted, designed with the headwall angled toward the window, thereby increasing the patient’s views to the outside and allowing more natural light to cascade in.

The inpatient layout was configured to allow family members to be engaged in care, right along with the patient and clinicians, with expanded room for visitor seating. Innovative nursing perches have been strategically placed outside each patient’s room to allow for more intensive monitoring of patient needs. The rooms are also designed for versatility, with each room having the flexibility to meet a variety of clinical needs.

Memorial 2020 was carefully planned for the medical needs of today where a definitive shift to outpatient medical care is evident. The 30,000 square-foot Outpatient Pavilion will be the central location for a host of services – ranging from oncology/hematology and nephrology, to neurology, neurosurgery, rheumatology, and gastroenterology.

With a dedicated drop-off area and close parking, visitors will be able to quickly and conveniently access the facility. In addition, the area will house new locations for the Wellness Center, Medication Therapies Center, Diabetes Education & Nutrition Counseling, and lab draw.

“The Memorial 2020 project was carefully and thoughtfully planned to expand with the organization’s growth trajectory. And we are positioned to adapt to the changing healthcare needs of the community,” explained Hubbs. “In fact, we designed the second floor of the Inpatient Pavilion with a shelled-in area that could later be transitioned to another 12 inpatient rooms, or converted to a healthcare need that presents itself.”

Funding for the expansion and renovation project was secured from a variety of sources, including existing cash, bonds, and bank financing, in addition to donations received during the Memorial 2020 Capital Campaign, with over $4 million raised in overall philanthropic support. These charitable contributions ensured Memorial’s debt remained within appropriate limits, while aiding the hospital in its effort to receive bond funding.

No tax dollars were used to fund the project. While Memorial Health is county-owned, it does not receive any tax dollars for operations or capital projects and has not for decades.

“Speaking for our 1,000 plus associates across various locations, we look forward to continuing to provide top-notch patient experiences for generations to come,” adds Hubbs.

A small, private ribbon-cutting ceremony for both pavilions was held on October 16, with key Memorial and community partners in attendance. “Although we would have preferred to commemorate this historical moment together in person, current mass gathering guidelines and the protection of our patients and staff has precluded such an event,” shared Hubbs. “To ensure our community members have the opportunity to tour the results of this monumental project, we will be offering an online video tour of each building. Those interested can access the video after October 23 by visiting our website at MemorialOhio.com.”

Memorial Health is an independent health system based in Marysville, Ohio, which consists of Memorial Hospital’s main campus and satellite outpatient locations including Memorial City Gate Medical Center; Memorial Urbana Medical Center; Memorial Hospital Outpatient Surgery Center; Memorial Gables – a skilled nursing facility; Memorial Medical Group – a network of 41 physicians and mid-level providers with office locations throughout Marysville, Plain City, Richwood, and Urbana; and the Memorial Health Foundation. To learn more, visit memorialohio.com.

Information from Memorial Health.

Information from Memorial Health.