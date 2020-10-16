COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, October 17

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Public Library: 10 a.m. emergency meeting via Zoom to discuss library personnel

Sunday, October 18

Urbana FFA 75th Anniversary Open House: 3-6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

WWII B-17 Bomber Project: 2 p.m., county Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Bill Albers will discuss the project and its home, the Champaign Aviation Museum. Masks will required at the free program.

Monday, October 19

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space limited. Call or visit library to secure spot.

Circuit Paper Flower Craft: Champaign County Library has limited number of kits available for adults starting today. Check out library’s YouTube channel for videos on crafts being distributed.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. meeting at Champaign County Historical Society Museum

Graham Board of Education: regular meeting changed from today to 6 p.m. Oct. 26 in high school media center

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting. To join virtually, visit mechanicsburgvillage.com and click on ‘announcements’ for instructions.

Tuesday, October 20:

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Gentle Care, 15 N. Main St., Mechanicsburg. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 2:30-7:30 p.m., Covenant Lutheran Church, Evans-Purk Building, 103 S. Church St., St. Paris. Sponsored by St. Paris United Methodist Church. To schedule an appointment call Shari Dill at 937-631-3045.

Urbana City Council: 6-7 p.m. public hearing/council meeting via computer, tablet or smartphone: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/562000933 OR phone: 1-872-240-3311 (access code 562-000-933)

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m. public hearing/regular meeting, Urbana High School Dining Commons, 500A Washington Ave. (note change in location)

Wednesday, October 21

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.