Drive-thru flu clinic is Oct. 28 at fairgrounds

The Champaign Health District will hold a drive-thru flu clinic for adults 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28, at the Champaign County Fairgrounds. Both the regular dose vaccine and the high-dose vaccine, for those at least 65 years old, will be available.

Pre-registration is encouraged for the Merchants Building event, and people can register by calling the Health District at 937-484-1605 or visiting the district website, champaignhd.com

People are asked to wear masks and to have their insurance cards. Otherwise, the cost is $39.75 for the regular dose and $78 for the high-dose. Cash and checks will be accepted. Credit cards will not be accepted.

Enter and exit at the Park Avenue gate.

For those not attending the drive-thru clinic, appointments can be made for people of all ages to obtain flu shots at the Health District office in the county Community Center on South Main Street, Urbana. Appointments are required and can be made at 937-484-1671.