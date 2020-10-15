Learn about the WWII bomber project

The Champaign County Historical Museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, will welcome Bill Albers, who will present the story of the B-17 heavy bomber under construction at the Champaign Aviation Museum, a project that began on Jan. 6, 2006.

Albers also will discuss the uniqueness of the Champaign Aviation Museum, its mission as a Warbird showcase, and what the future for the museum may look like.

The Historical Museum is located at 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Masks will be required for those attending the program.

