Alzheimer’s Assn hosting 3 virtual education programs

DAYTON – The Miami Valley Alzheimer’s Association will present three virtual education programs this month, including a Community Resources Panel.

All programs are free and open to the public and will be offered via webinar. To register, the public should call 800-272-3900. The programs are:

-October 22: The association will offer its Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia education program 6-7 p.m.

-October 27: A Community Services Panel featuring the Area Agency on Aging, Adult Protective Services, and Academy Health Services will occur. Representatives will talk about services they offer and how to access those services. The webinar will be 1-2 p.m.

-October 29: Dementia Conversations will be 4-5 p.m.

Pre-registration is required. After registering, a link is provided to join the education program.

Alzheimer’s disease is a fatal progressive brain disease that cannot be slowed, prevented or cured. In the Miami Valley, 30,000 people are living with the disease. For immediate information, people can call the association’s 24/7 Helpline at 800-272-3900.

