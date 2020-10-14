COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, October 15

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m. M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners make a scarf. Others make scarf or work on their projects. Registration required.

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost rounded paintbrush tip) and other markers for embellishing. Registration required.

Bingo: 11 a.m.-noon, Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Registration required for outdoors program.

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9 a.m., county Emergency Management Agency office, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Suite C103, Urbana

Champaign County Board of Elections: regular 9 a.m. meeting, board office, Suite L-100, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Friday, October 16

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 17

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 18

Urbana FFA 75th Anniversary Open House: 3-6 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana

The Gloria Theatre: “Honest Thief” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Monday, October 19

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space limited. Call or visit library to secure spot.

Circuit Paper Flower Craft: Champaign County Library has limited number of kits available for adults starting today. Check out library’s YouTube channel for videos on crafts being distributed.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m. meeting at Champaign County Historical Society Museum