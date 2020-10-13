Charity marks 40th year

The Cancer Association of Champaign County (CACC) turns 40 years old this month. In October of 2020 the CACC reached the milestone of serving the cancer patients of Champaign County for four decades.

The efforts of many citizens provided the foundation of serving local cancer patients and keeping funds raised locally maximized to their benefit. Fundraising through the years has taken many forms and some have become a staple of the community and enjoyed by many.

As things have changed over the years, Patient Services continues to be the primary focus of the Cancer Association of Champaign County.

The CACC had hopes of celebrating this anniversary with an event commemorating the years of its dedication. All those years ago, one, maybe two people had the discussion of how to best serve the community and efficiently utilize local funds to provide financial support to the caner patients in the county. Through their hard work and commitment, the CACC was born.

While many have served, it is without doubt that without the original board’s vision and planning that the charity wouldn’t be here fulfilling their ideals of this community.

The original board of the Cancer Association of Champaign County included President Betty Polsley, Vice President Marvin Lantz, Treasurer Jean Bacher, Secretary June Powell, Special Projects Coordinator Jenny Cline and Public Information Volunteer Deanne Roemer. Their insight and dedication formed this organization based on local people helping and keeping funds local.

From the inception, the CACC has been a volunteer organization aimed at using local donations efficiently to aid the people of Champaign County afflicted with cancer. Many people are familiar with the familiar fundraisers of the association: Candlelight Tour of Homes, Celebrity Waiters, the Hearts campaign, TagDays, CACC Calendar. In 2019 new events were held: the Summer Breeze event and the Quarter Auction. Some may remember older events such as the Night of Harmony or the CACC selling waffles at the Champaign County Fair. CACC volunteers are saddened that many normal events were not able to be held this year and independent benefits were not able to occur. Volunteers said it is heartwarming that people are still invested in helping the community. Private/public and the corporate sector are continuing to support CACC services.

As October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, two events are happening. Amy Jumper and the Hair Closet are auctioning off gift baskets. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20. Tickets can be purchased via Venmo @Amy-Jumper-2 or, by CashApp @haircutter or by stopping in the salon at 104 S. Main Street, Urbana.

Meeting the needs and relieving the financial burden of the cancer patients in the community continue to be the focus of the CACC. It is the CACC’s goal to alleviate this stress to hopefully provide a better outcome as local patients go through these life-changing events. The CACC’s patient services director compassionately assists patients through the process. These days of medical facility reorganization is making this a more patient-involved process.

Nonetheless, CACC volunteers are working to provide the least stress and greatest assistance to the community, a goal begun through the foresight of its initial board and continued due to the committed community, corporate sponsors and dedicated volunteers throughout the years.

To be a part of fundraisers or support, donations may be made via the CACC website www.cancerassociationofchampaigncounty.org or mailing to CACC, P.O. Box 38125, Urbana, Ohio.

Information from Cancer Association of Champaign County and Brett Evilsizor.

