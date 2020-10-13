Order Westville UMC Election Day meals to go

WESTVILLE – For many years, hungry voters, and probably some non-voters, could count on getting fried oysters on Election Day at the Westville United Methodist Church.

On Nov. 3, people still can drop by for a meal, but they’ll have to text orders by Oct. 25, pick up the food to-go-only on Election Day, and there will be no oysters.

The changes are all due to COVID-19, of course.

The $10 pre-ordered to-go meal will include baked chicken breast, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw and pumpkin pie.

Order meals by texting 937-207-6002 by Oct. 25. Provide your name and number of meals.

Then from 4 to 6 p.m. on Nov. 3, stop by the church to pay and collect the ordered meals to enjoy at home.