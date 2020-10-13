Local board wins award

The Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities has been recognized for its collaboration with community partners to help local residents with intellectual disabilities and mental health needs.

The agency received the Mental Illness/Intellectual Disabilities Coordinating Center of Excellence Award at the annual Ohio conference of the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed (NADD), held virtually Sept. 14-16.

The county board was nominated by Access Ohio, Dayton. The nomination notes “a strong collaborative” among the county DD and Mental Health boards and law enforcement, the justice system, provider agencies, the education system and other community partners.

“Together, the team works towards a mission of effective collaboration to ensure those needing multi-system supports are linked with the resources they need and deserve,” the nomination states.

The nomination praises current working relationships among partners and efforts to continue to improve those relationships: “Some of their accomplishments and work in progress are becoming a trauma informed/responsive community, developing communication protocols and contacts as people in need get connected to resources more quickly, focusing on high risk areas in the community to mitigate risk for vulnerable citizens, and virtual conferencing to enhance supports and services for individuals.”

“We’re very proud of all of our staff that go above and beyond for the people we support,” said county Board of DD Superintendent Leigh Ann Wenning. “This award shows the commitment our board makes to this population and the amazing community partnerships that exist in Champaign County.”

About the NADD

The stated mission of the National Association for the Dually Diagnosed is to promote leadership in the expansion of knowledge, training, policy, and advocacy for mental health practices that promote a quality life for individuals with dual diagnosis (IDD/MI) in their communities.

The NADD website states that an IDD/MI dual diagnosis refers to individuals with an intellectual/developmental disability who concurrently experience a mental health condition.

County Board of DD employees Rachel Theodor, left, Behavior Support coordinator, and Krista Oldiges, director of Service and Support Administration, hold the Mental Illness/Intellectual Disabilities Coordinating Center of Excellence Award. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_Award.jpeg County Board of DD employees Rachel Theodor, left, Behavior Support coordinator, and Krista Oldiges, director of Service and Support Administration, hold the Mental Illness/Intellectual Disabilities Coordinating Center of Excellence Award.

