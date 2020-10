The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following ongoing project in Champaign County:

-Scioto Street Water/Sewer Replacement – Scioto Street (U.S. 36) in Urbana is reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive through Sunday, Nov. 15. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city project.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

