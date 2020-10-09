PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Benny, a 4-year-old Pug Mix, who came to us as a stray. He is a very friendly boy. He is great with other dogs and kids. Benny has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Luci, a very energetic, playful 5-month-old female kitten eagerly waiting to find her fur-ever home. Luci likes to play with the other kittens and will keep you amused for hours. She is already spayed and will do well in just about any home. Come visit her.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Ms. Busy, a 3-year-old Boston/Bulldog weighing 28 pounds, who came to The Champaign County Animal Welfare League from a breeder who had retired her. She is a very affectionate girl who would enjoy someone rubbing her belly all day long. Ms. Busy is a walking pro on a leash. She does need a patient owner with house-training. Ms. Busy does fine with other dogs. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on all vaccinations and preventions.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Event: Book sale and boxed dinners will be available, with proceeds going to the Recovery Zone of Champaign County and the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, on Saturday, October 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

