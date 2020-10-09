COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, October 10

Remembrance Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, Urbana. Masks, safety distances required. Family, close friends of honored WWII Army Air Force airmen invited. Others asked to view event on YouTube. Info at champaignaviationmuseum.org

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

Animal Welfare League/ Recovery Zone Fundraiser: Book sale/boxed dinners offered 2 to 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual.

The Gloria Theatre: “Hocus Pocus” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, October 11

The Gloria Theatre: “Hocus Pocus” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, October 12

STEAM Club Kits at Library: Champaign County Library providing kits about phases of the moon. New STEAM Grab & Go Kits available the 2nd Monday of each month for 3rd graders and older school kids.

Tuesday, October 13

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m., county Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South Main St., Urbana

BOO! Halloween Garland Craft: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Create cute ghost and bat decorations. Registration required.

Wednesday, October 14

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana