Test smoke alarms, practice escape plans

National Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to test their smoke alarms and practice their escape plan to reduce the risk of dying in a home fire by half.

Since February, the Red Cross has responded to more than 29,000 home fires across the country to help more than 128,000 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning. The nation’s most frequent disasters, home fires, are most often caused by cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”

Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., yet, a new 2020 national Red Cross survey shows most of us aren’t taking the steps to protect ourselves.

• Testing your smoke alarms each month helps ensure that they’re working — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Still, 65% of us don’t.

• Practicing your escape plan twice a year also increases the odds of survival. But 70% of us don’t.

• Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, according to fire experts. Yet more than half of us think we have more time.

During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan until everyone in your household can get out in less than two minutes. Visit redcross.org/fire for more information or download the free Red Cross Emergency app (search “American Red Cross” in app stores).

• Test your smoke alarms monthly.

-Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.

-Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.

-Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

• Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.

-Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.

-Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.

-Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.

About the Home Fire Safety Survey

These findings are from a CARAVAN® Survey conducted by ENGINE INSIGHTS on January 10-12, 2020 on behalf of the American Red Cross. For the survey, a demographically representative sample of 1,004 adults ages 18 and over from the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii was interviewed online in English. The precision of a CARAVAN survey can be measured using a margin of error calculation. In this case, the poll has a margin of error of ±3.1 percentage points for all respondents surveyed.

Fire Prevention Week is Oct. 4-10

Submitted story

Submitted by the American Red Cross, which shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/Dayton and join us on Twitter and Facebook @ARCcsor

Submitted by the American Red Cross, which shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, visit redcross.org/Dayton and join us on Twitter and Facebook @ARCcsor