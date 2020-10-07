Right to Life group gathers

On Sunday, October 4, from 2-3 p.m, 62 people gathered on Monument Square and braved the rain and wind to witness for unborn life and against Roe v. Wade.

They were from Riversong Worship Center (North Lewisburg), Mechanicsburg Christian Fellowship, Urbana Friends Church, First Baptist (Urbana), St. Mary’s, Sacred Heart, and St. Michael’s Catholic churches, Grace Baptist, the Apostolic Sanctuary, the High St. Church of the Nazarene (Springfield), Faith Fellowship, Only Believe Ministries (Urbana), and North Hampton Community Church. Pastors Brian Wonn, Matthew Lee, and David Ridenour attended, and special thanks go to Pastor Kylan Booser for sending so many of his Only Believe congregation.

A Trump Truck parade of over a hundred vehicles passed through Urbana, sounding their horns as they drove through the Square. Champaign County Right to Life also learned that day from the Ohio Department of Health that the 2019 Urbana abortions were the same as in 2018, i.e., eighteen.

