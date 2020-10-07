Champaign YMCA launches annual campaign

The Champaign Family YMCA launched its Annual Campaign this month to ensure that everyone in Champaign County has access to vital community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living and social responsibility.

“The Y does so much for Champaign County, like providing top-quality childcare for working families, and youth sports and recreation opportunities that are so desperately needed this year,” said YMCA Board member and 2020 Campaign Chair, Larry Krugh. “We are so grateful for the support of our community that has allowed us to keep offering these programs that are vital to the health and well-being of kids, adults, families and seniors.”

This year, the Champaign Family YMCA hopes to raise $60,000 during the Annual Campaign. Funds raised will support health and fitness programming, water safety programs, daycare and summer camps for children, and membership scholarships.

In 2019, charitable gifts from YMCA donors made it possible for the Champaign Family Y to distribute more than $90,000 in financial assistance to hundreds of deserving youth adults. The Annual Campaign helps the YMCA to provide programs to everyone in our county, regardless of their ability to pay.

The YMCA’s Annual Campaign concludes on Friday, November 15. To learn more about how you can support the Y’s cause, please contact Paul Waldsmith at 937-653-9622, or visit www.champaignfamilyymca.org for more information.

