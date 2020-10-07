DAR seeks help with ‘Wreaths Across America’

The Urbana Chapter of the DAR is coordinating the local observance of Wreaths Across America, recognizing military veterans and deployed military. VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31 are partnering with the DAR in this effort to place wreaths on veterans’ graves at Oak Dale Cemetery on Dec. 19. The event begins with a noon service followed by the wreath laying ceremony.

Last year more than 100 volunteers placed approximately 600 wreaths on veterans’ graves in Oak Dale Cemetery. This year’s goal is to place 1,700 balsam wreaths, one on each veteran’s grave in the cemetery.

The DAR once again is seeking volunteers to help place the wreaths.

Those who wish to help also may purchase wreaths for $15 each. Wreath forms are available at the Champaign County Library, VFW Post 5451 and DAV Chapter 31, Chamber of Commerce, Lewis and Walter Funeral home, Vernon Funeral Home, the Spotted Cow, The Depot, First Presbyterian Church office, Urbana Senior Center and other local businesses around Urbana.

The cutoff date for ordering wreaths is Nov. 22. Those purchasing wreaths are invited to place them on gravesites on Dec. 19.

Call Pat Detwiler at 937-597-4446 (cell) for additional information.

This photo shows wreaths placed by veterans’ graves in Oak Dale Cemetery during last year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_Flags_wreaths.jpg This photo shows wreaths placed by veterans’ graves in Oak Dale Cemetery during last year’s Wreaths Across America ceremony. John Coffman Photography

Staff report

Information provided by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

Information provided by Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.