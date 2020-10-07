COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, October 8

Clearview Solar meeting: 6-8 p.m. info/question-answer meeting (about proposal solar facility in Adams Twp.) via telephone. Call toll free 1-877-309-2073 and use access code 553-054-397.

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m. M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners make a scarf. Others make scarf or work on their projects. Registration required.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Imagine it. Build it. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new and used Legos in good condition welcome, as well as funds to purchase more.

Modern Calligraphy: 4:30-5:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 10 and older. Bring brush pens (marker type pen with almost rounded paintbrush tip) and other markers for embellishing. Registration required.

Urbana Shade Tree Commission: 5 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building (original time was 7 p.m.)

Friday, October 9

Animal Welfare League/ Recovery Zone Fundraiser: Book sale/boxed dinners offered 2 to 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, 3858 state Route 56, just east of Mutual.

The Gloria Theatre: “Hocus Pocus” at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Saturday, October 10

Remembrance Day Ceremony: 11 a.m., Champaign Aviation Museum, Urbana. Masks, safety distances required. Family, close friends of honored WWII Army Air Force airmen invited. Others asked to view event on YouTube. Info at champaignaviationmuseum.org

Red Cross Blood Drive: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Champaign Family YMCA, 191 Community Drive, Urbana

The Gloria Theatre: “Hocus Pocus” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, October 11

The Gloria Theatre: “Hocus Pocus” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, October 12

STEAM Club Kits at Library: Champaign County Library providing kits about phases of the moon. New STEAM Grab & Go Kits available the 2nd Monday of each month for 3rd graders and older school kids.