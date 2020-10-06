Benches donated to bike trail

WEST LIBERTY – The Simon Kenton Pathfinders were granted $3,000 from the Community Impact Fund of the United Way of Logan County. These dollars were used by the Pathfinders to purchase and install three recycled plastic benches along the multi-use trail in Logan County between Carter Avenue in Bellefontaine and West Liberty. Lazer Construction of Rushsylvania was the contractor for the project that also involved two benches located south of West Liberty in Champaign County and funded by an anonymous friend of the trail. Concrete for the bench pads was donated by Ohio Ready Mix.

Jim Cook, president of the Simon Kenton Pathfinders, remarked, “As we are an entirely volunteer organization, which has built and maintains the Simon Kenton Trail, every donation to our efforts, no matter how small or in what form it comes to us, is greatly appreciated. Adding benches along the trail has often been requested by many trail users. We are extremely thankful to all who assisted or donated to this project.”

Pictured from left are Jim Cook, president of the Simon Kenton Pathfinders; Dave Bezusko, executive director of the United Way of Logan County; Carmen Scott and Doug Chivington, SKP project coordinators. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_SKT-bench.jpg Pictured from left are Jim Cook, president of the Simon Kenton Pathfinders; Dave Bezusko, executive director of the United Way of Logan County; Carmen Scott and Doug Chivington, SKP project coordinators. Submitted photo | Simon Kenton Pathfinders A recognition plaque thanks the United Way for its contribution. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_Bench-2.jpg A recognition plaque thanks the United Way for its contribution. Submitted photo | Simon Kenton Pathfinders Pictured is one of the new benches along the trail. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_bench-3.jpg Pictured is one of the new benches along the trail. Submitted photo | Simon Kenton Pathfinders

Submitted story

Information from Simon Kenton Pathfinders

