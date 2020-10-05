Road projects continue

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following ongoing projects in Champaign County:

-U.S. 68 Pavement Repairs – Expect single-lane closures on U.S. 68 southbound between Springfield-Urbana Pike and West County Line Road through Friday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be maintained.

-Scioto Street Water/Sewer Replacement – Scioto Street (U.S. 36) in Urbana will be reduced to one lane, in each direction, between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive through Nov. 15. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city project.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.