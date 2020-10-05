One-mill renewal levy on Graham ballots

ST. PARIS – About 25 percent of Graham students are starting this school year with online learning rather than attending in-person classes, according to Superintendent Brad Silvus, the district’s new top administrator.

“Students and staff are off to a good start to the 2020-2021 school year,” he said. “There are many new processes to ensure safety, but students have been great in responding to these changes. There are always a few bumps in the road, however, we continue to work to make the changes for our students to be successful and safe.”

The only Champaign County school with an issue on the Nov. 3 general election ballot, Graham is asking voters to renew a one-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy first approved by voters in 1985.

Graham Treasurer Kristie Purtee said the levy is expected to garner $120,000 a year for the district.

“The estimated property tax revenue that will be produced by the stated millage, assuming the tax valuation of the subdivision remains constant throughout the life of the levy, is calculated to be $120,000,” she said.

Purtee added that the owner of a $100,000 property would pay $9.19 each year.

Asked to explain what “permanent improvement” dollars can fund,” she said the Ohio Revised Code defines “permanent improvement” as property, assets or improvements with an estimated life or usefulness of at least five years. She said this would include such expenses as school buses, roof repairs and maintenance equipment.

“By law, funds generated from a P.I. levy cannot be used to pay district operating expenses such as employee salaries and benefits,” she said.

