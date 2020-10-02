Pets of the Week

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Butch, a sweet, laid back 5-month-old orange tabby kitten. He’s already neutered and is ready to find his fur-ever home. He loves to cuddle, play and purr. Please come meet him.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Simba, a one-year-old Doberman/Lab Mix who came to us as an owner surrender due to no fault of his own. He is a very friendly boy and he gets along great with other dogs. Simba is a young dog and he loves to play. He will be neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175. Come out and meet him!

Event: Barely Used Pets is hosting a fundraiser today (Oct. 3) to benefit the Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return. This fourth annual yard sale is set for 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at the shelter. Gently used items (no clothing) are being accepted for the fundraiser. For info, call 937-313-8315.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Talia, a year-old Bloodhound that weighs 76 pounds. She loves every human she meets. Talia is great with other dogs and loves to run with them. She is house-broken, gentle, patient, noble and mild-mannered. A fun fact about Bloodhounds is that they have a mind of their own and tend to make their own decisions rather than obey commands. This tendency is especially true if the dog has detected an interesting scent; if that happens, it’ll be single-minded in determination to follow the trail as far as he/she can. Talia is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on prevention and vaccinations.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

Event: Book sale and boxed dinners will be available, with proceeds going to the Recovery Zone of Champaign County and the Champaign County Animal Welfare League, on Friday & Saturday, October 9 & 10, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Champaign County Animal Welfare League.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

