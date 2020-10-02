COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, October 3

Mechanicsburg Fall Celebration: cancelled

Grimes Flying Lab Fish Fry: 4-7 p.m., Grimes Field. Presale tickets $8; at the door $10. Call Elton Cultice, 937-652-4319. Carryout dinners available. Includes fish, baked beans, coleslaw, drink. Live music 6:30-8:30 p.m. 50/50 drawing.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League Golf Scramble: 2 p.m., Woodland Golf Club. For info, contact Melissa Harper: 937-707-7475 or missy.harper5@gmail.com

“GIs and Jerry, Life at the Front”: free living history program 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Mac-A-Cheek Castle, 10051 Township Road 47, east of West Liberty. For info, visit www.piattcastles.org

Barely Used Pets Fundraiser: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at shelter, 844 Jackson Hill Rd. Supports Champaign County Advocates for Trap Neuter Return. Accepting gently used items. No clothing. For info: 937-313-8315.

The Gloria Theatre: “Jersey Boys” at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Sunday, October 4

Oktoberfest: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Champaign County Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana. Cost is $3 per person; no charge for children 10 and younger accompanied by paying adult. Crafts, food, music, museum exhibits.

Champaign County Right to Life: 2-3 p.m., Monument Square. Life Chain (respect Life Sunday). Signs provided at 1:45 p.m., 122 Miami St., West Front. Precious Baby Contest prize-giving at 3 p.m.

The Gloria Theatre: “Jersey Boys” at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $5.

Monday, October 5

Red Cross Blood Drive: noon-6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 116 W. Court St., Urbana

Yoga: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults of any experience level. Space limited. Call or visit library to secure spot.

Mechanicsburg Village Council: 6:30 p.m. regular meeting via Zoom at https://bit.ly/2GjimLg

Meeting ID: 987 2340 0629 and Passcode: 881022

Tuesday, October 6

Clearview Solar meeting: 6-8 p.m. To access web/phone meeting, register at https://bit.ly/3mKTJI0 (webinar ID number is 468-308-187. Log in using participant link and/or audio PIN received after registration.

Wednesday, October 7

Community Blood Center Blood Drive: 12:-6:30 p.m., Quest Community Church Fellowship Hall, 110 South St., West Liberty

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.