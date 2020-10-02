Mechanicsburg Homecoming crowning

Mechanicsburg named Audrey Ayars and Hayden DeLong the 2020 Homecoming queen and king during a socially-distanced ceremony on Wednesday. Homecoming ceremonies are being held under such safety guidelines due to the pandemic. The Indians host West Liberty-Salem tonight in the season’s homecoming game.

John Coffman | John Coffman Photography