The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met September 17 in the Champaign County Community Center auditorium, Urbana. Regent Kim Snyder called the Constitution Day meeting to order. She welcomed 16 members and two guests present in person, as well as two members who joined via Zoom. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, specific protocol guidelines for safety were observed. Regent Snyder conducted the DAR opening ritual by leading the Pledge of Allegiance. The American’s Creed was led by Rita Woodard and the National Anthem was led by Janet Ebert and Joanna Woodburn. This was followed by the group reciting the Preamble to the Constitution of the United States of America, a new tradition to be observed at each chapter meeting.

Regent Snyder introduced special guest Bill Bean, mayor of Urbana. She then welcomed Greg Kimball, former Mechanicsburg mayor, who presented the program for the afternoon. His presentation on the Constitution of the United States of America was most informative as well as inspirational. It was a meaningful celebration of the 233rd anniversary of the signing of this great document.

It was with great pleasure Regent Snyder and Chaplain Lana Seeberg led the installation of new member, Susan Maurice. Welcome to Urbana Chapter DAR, Sue!

President General’s Report: Linda Fullerton gave the September report from President General Denise Doring Van Buren. The President General summarized her report by stating “No Pandemic Can Stop the DAR!” For example, approximately 58,000 cumulative views from 18 nations were logged during the Virtual 129th Continental Congress, surpassing by far the normal attendance in DAR Constitution Hall. Also, more than 550,000 masks have been sewn and donated by DAR members to those in need, including tens of thousands donated to American Indians, some of which went to the Navajo Nation.

National Defense Report: This report was given by Susan Fornof-Lippencott to remind members that September 13 is the day the United States recognizes “Uncle Sam Day” to commemorate the man behind the iconic image. Samuel Wilson, a Troy, NY meatpacker and Revolutionary War Veteran, supplied barrels of meat to soldiers during the war of 1812. To identify the meat for shipment, Wilson prominently stamped “U.S.” on the barrels. Soldiers who were from Troy knew Sam Wilson and his nickname, “Uncle Sam.” The nickname became popular. On September 7, 1961, Congress officially named Uncle Sam a permanent symbol of American strength and idealism.

Regent Snyder thanked the Constitution Day Committee, which consisted of Judi Henson, Judy Brooks, Connie Flanly, and Becky Shultz. Chaplain Lana Seeberg read a Constitution Day Prayer and the program officially came to a close with members ringing various hand bells.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder reminded members of the importance, as citizens of the United States of America, to vote in the upcoming election. The Service to America Project for October will be the gathering of stories from veterans, beginning with our own members and HODARS. In addition, chapter members were thanked for the strong efforts during the past year, as evidenced by various State and National Certificates of recognition.

Secretary’s Report: The September minutes were approved as written for filing.

Treasurer’s Report: Judy Brooks submitted the Treasurer’s Report and Audit Report, both of which were filed.

Registrar’s Report: Registrar Dona Tullis reported a membership of 76 and she is waiting for signatures for 2 prospective members. With sincere regrets, Registrar Tullis reported the passing of member, Dolly Wisma, on August 19, 2020.

Historian’s Report: Janet Ebert thanked Susan Fornof-Lippencott for her years of service as chair of the Constitution Day Program.

Pat Detwiler gave the Flag Report as well as an update on the Wreaths Across America Project. Hopefully, each member will be responsible for the purchase of 4 wreaths.

Judi Henson reported that chapter members have recorded 1,252 hours of Service to America in the past month.

The American Indian report was given by Judy Kathary via Zoom.

Judi Henson explained the process of registering information with both National and State Historian General regarding placement of DAR insignia markers for one’s gravesite.

Unfinished Business: Regent Snyder explained the issue of completing the bylaws amendments. It was moved by Judi Henson that we accept the revised bylaws as presented by the Bylaws Committee at the meeting on August 17, 2020, and which was emailed to chapter members for review in the July 2nd 2020 chapter news email. It was seconded by Connie Flanly. Motion carried.

New Business: Regent Snyder introduced the idea of participating in the Christian Waldschmidt “Raise the Floor” campaign. Motion carried. The next item of new business included a discussion of an election of Outstanding Junior. Megan Snyder is extremely well qualified for this designation. It was moved by Susan Fornof-Lippencott and seconded by Judi Henson that we elect Megan Snyder as our Chapter Outstanding Junior. Motion carried. Congratulations, Megan! Regent Snyder announced that she and Linda Fullerton would be manning our chapter booth at Octoberfest at the Champaign County Historical Society on October 4, 2020.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:40 PM. The next meeting will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020, 1:30 PM, at the Champaign County Historical Society, and will feature a program by Sandy McCann via Zoom.

This year due to Covid-19, the Urbana DAR Chapter was forced inside for its Constitution Week celebration, but it didn’t stop members from ringing those bells. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_DAR1.jpg This year due to Covid-19, the Urbana DAR Chapter was forced inside for its Constitution Week celebration, but it didn’t stop members from ringing those bells. Submitted photos Sue Maurice was welcomed into membership in the Urbana DAR Chapter by her sister, Dona Tullis. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/10/web1_DAR2.jpg Sue Maurice was welcomed into membership in the Urbana DAR Chapter by her sister, Dona Tullis. Submitted photos

Submitted by the Urbana DAR Chapter.

