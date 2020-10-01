Local woman reported missing

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public on Thursday afternoon about a woman missing from western Champaign County.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m., Whitney Hostler, age 25, reportedly left a residence in western Champaign County and had not been in contact with family or friends since. The family expressed concerned for her well-being after she missed an appointment.

Anyone having information regarding her location is asked to contact the Champaign County Communications Center at 937-653-3409.

As of Thursday evening, no updates had been provided by law enforcement to the media about Hostler’s whereabouts.

