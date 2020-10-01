Clearview Solar to hold October meetings

Clearview Solar will hold two informational meetings about its proposed Clearview Solar Project, a solar-powered electric generation facility to be located in Adams Township. The facility would be built on about 1,060 acres and would have a generating capacity of up to 144 megawatts of electricity to be delivered to the Dayton Power & Light transmission system.

The Ohio Power Siting Board must approve such projects and mandates that community informational meetings be held. In the age of COVID-19, such meetings are being held virtually. Property owners and tenants who would be affected by the facility already were to have been contacted about the meetings, which will provide information about the project and the approval process and allow the public to ask questions.

The first community meeting is to be held 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6. To access this live web/phone meeting, register in advance at https://bit.ly/3mKTJI0

The webinar ID number is 468-308-187. Log in using the unique participant link and/or audio PIN that is to be sent after you register.

The second meeting, to be held 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, is via telephone only. Advance registration is not necessary. Simply call toll free 1-877-309-2073 and use access code 553-054-397.

For a printed handout of the presentation, contact Clearview Solar at 512-524-1195 or clearview@openroadrenewables.com by Oct. 1.

Clearview has said an application for approval may be filed with the Ohio Power Siting Board within 90 days of the public meeting, that construction may start as early as the fourth quarter of 2022 and that facility operations may start as early as the fourth quarter of 2023.