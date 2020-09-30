Queen Stephanie reigns at Urbana homecoming

Stephanie Selvaggio was crowned the 2020 Urbana Homecoming Queen on Sept. 24 during a private homecoming presentation ceremony held on the high school football field. The ceremony was attended by this year’s homecoming finalists, court members and their families.

Queen Stephanie was joined on the senior court by Kate Bender, Paige Deere, Paige Martinez and Sam Rooney. The junior court members included Kaeleigh Bean, Marah Donahoe and Gracie Hower.

The junior finalists included Cali Christian, Zen Hilliard and Grace Ullom. The senior finalists included Katie Brazille, Lauren Chess, Madi Jordan, Makenna Radford and Gatlin Ridgwell.

In the back row, left to right, are juniors Marah Donahoe, Gracie Hower and Kaeleigh Bean. In front, from left, are seniors Paige Deere, Stephanie Selvaggio, Sam Rooney, Paige Martinez and Kate Bender.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

