Oktoberfest serves up crafts, food, museum exhibits

The Champaign County Historical Society’s 48th annual Oktoberfest is slated for 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Historical Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave. in Urbana.

Admission fee is $3, with free entry for children under 10 accompanied by a paying adult. Park for free at the adjacent Melvin Miller Park.

Masks/facial coverings are encouraged outside and required in the museum.

On the spacious grounds, more than 60 crafters will be selling their handcrafted items, including artwork, holiday decor, home and garden accessories, fabric crafts, etc. Food and beer will be available and Oktoberfest-themed music will fill the air.