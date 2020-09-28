WL-S announces homecoming queen, king

West Liberty-Salem announced their Homecoming King and Queen in a ceremony at Tiger Stadium on Saturday evening. Seniors Drew Hardwick and Selena Weaver were crowned the 2020-21 King and Queen by last year’s Queen Savannah Weaver. Students and families of the court and escorts were invited to attend. The celebration was followed by a Homecoming dance under the stars hosted by WL-S.

Submitted photo