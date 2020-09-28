Urbana school band holds mattress fundraiser

The Urbana Middle School and High School Band will hold a Mattress Fundraiser 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, in the Urbana PK8 school building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68. Visitors can check out 26 mattress styles in all sizes, as well as adjustable power bases, premium pillows, bed frames and mattress protectors. Items sold will be available two-three weeks after the fundraiser, and deliveries will be available. For more info, visit bit.ly/beds4urbana20

Staff report