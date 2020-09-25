PETS OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Socrates, a one-year-old Airedale Mix who came to us from another shelter. He will need some work with house-training, but he is a smart boy and will catch on quickly. He is a very happy boy and he loves to play! He does not seem to know a stranger. He will be neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $175.

Barely Used Pets is located at 848 Jackson Hill Road, Urbana. Learn about this shelter/rescue at barelyusedpets.com and contact the facility at 937-869-8090 and barelyusedpets@yahoo.com. Hours are 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays; 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays; 1-4 p.m. Sundays; closed Mondays and Tuesdays.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Meet Sarabi, a 1- to 2-year-old Great Pyrenees Mix who was an unclaimed stray. She weighs 88 pounds at this time. This sweet girl is very loving, friendly, loves other dogs and seems indifferent to cats. She does keep a kennel clean, but unknown if she is house-broken. She is spayed, microchipped, dewormed, heartworm tested negative, current on vaccinations and preventions.

If wishing to adopt from CCAWL, submit an application. We are only doing adoptions by appointment with pre-approved applicants. Pre-approved applicants must call 937-834-5236 to have applications pulled. Adoption applications can be found at https://bit.ly/2LoBjvt (for cats, note that the application is for a feline). We are temporarily closed and ask everyone who has an appointment to wear a mask over mouth and nose. For more info, call 937-834-5236.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Meet Barlow, a wonderful 6-month-old kitten. He and his brother Jeremy (who looks just like him) are the only two left of a litter of six from this spring. They are both incredibly sweet, playful and so full of love. If you would like to come and meet them, stop by the shelter. They’ll be happy to sit and purr with you.

If interested in meeting a particular pet, give us a call at 937-653-6233 or email pawsurbana@hotmail.com and request an adoption application. PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Highway 36, Urbana. You can also check us out at www.pawsurbana.com or our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; noon to 4 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday and Monday. We are limiting one family (of 4) per room in the building at a time and you must wear a mask (bring your own mask). If you don’t have a mask, we have a limited supply of homemade ones available for a minimum donation of $5 each.

Information provided by shelters and rescues in Champaign County.

