ODOT reports projects in county

The Ohio Department of Transportation reports the following projects in Champaign County:

-State Route 54 Resurfacing – State Route 54 will experience lane restrictions, in each direction, between state Route 4 and Prairie Road, through Wednesday, Sept. 30, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be a minimum of one 12.5-foot-wide lane open at all times.

-U.S. 68 Pavement Repairs – Expect single-lane closures on U.S. 68 southbound between Springfield-Urbana Pike and West County Line Road from Monday, Sept. 28, through Friday, Oct. 9, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Traffic will be maintained.

-Scioto Street Water/Sewer Replacement – Scioto Street (U.S 36) in Urbana will be reduced to one lane in each direction between Jefferson Avenue and Berwick Drive through Nov. 15. Traffic will be maintained. This is a city project.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Transportation.