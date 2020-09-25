COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Saturday, September 26

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public hearing at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 state Route 559, concerning proposed zoning amendments

Thursday, October 1

Knitting/Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m. M’burg Library, for all ages. Bring one 5-ounce skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. Beginners make a scarf. Others make scarf or work on their projects. Registration required.

Friday, October 2

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

Mercy Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dollar General, 9711 U.S. Route 68, St. Paris. For appointment call 937-523-9332. Walk-ins generally available, not guaranteed. Bring a photo ID and insurance card.