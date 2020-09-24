Roundabout completion next week

According to information from the city of Urbana, on Monday, Sept. 28, RB Jergens Contractors, Inc. and its subcontractors will remobilize to downtown Urbana to work toward completion of the remaining work items on the Monument Square Roundabout Improvement Project (U.S. Route 36 & U.S. Route 68 Intersection Improvement Project).

Remaining work items on the project are as follows: repairs to the asphalt on Scioto Street and North Main Street and within the center circle of Monument Square; permanent striping of roadway and parking area markings; manhole adjustment; and water valve adjustment. Remedial asphalt work stems from a completion agreement signed by the City of Urbana, R.B. Jergens Contractors and its bonding company, Berkley Insurance Company. The agreement designates a different paving subcontractor for completion of the remedial work.

To facilitate all of this work, the contractor will be posting no parking signage within the planned work areas in advance of each respective work phase. In addition to parking restrictions to allow for the work to be completed, daytime road closures may be required during the paving operations.

Information from city of Urbana.

