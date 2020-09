Downtown Urbana Shops will host the 3rd Annual Pumpkin Walk Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 1-3. Sixteen downtown businesses are participating in a Fall Gift Giveaway. The VIP Shopping Pass entitles shoppers to receive a free gift at every business. The $20 tickets are available in advance at Guild Galleries, Let’s Eat Cake, Lily’s Garden and Oxner’s General Store. Participants are encourages to wear comfortable shoes and bring a friend.

Staff report