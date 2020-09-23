WL-S Homecoming Court

West Liberty-Salem homecoming festivities are this week. The game is Friday night and the crowning ceremony is Saturday. Pictured from left are (back row, left to right) Olivia Wilcox, Nick Burden, Hayden Phillips, Garrett Richardson, Emily Hollar, Drew Hardwick, Isaiah McGill, Luke Hudson, Trinity Floyd and (front row, left to right) Selena Weaver, Madison Bahan, Sophia Cole, Grace Estes, Anna McGill, Kaylee LeVan.

West Liberty-Salem homecoming festivities are this week. The game is Friday night and the crowning ceremony is Saturday. Pictured from left are (back row, left to right) Olivia Wilcox, Nick Burden, Hayden Phillips, Garrett Richardson, Emily Hollar, Drew Hardwick, Isaiah McGill, Luke Hudson, Trinity Floyd and (front row, left to right) Selena Weaver, Madison Bahan, Sophia Cole, Grace Estes, Anna McGill, Kaylee LeVan. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_wls_homecoming.jpg West Liberty-Salem homecoming festivities are this week. The game is Friday night and the crowning ceremony is Saturday. Pictured from left are (back row, left to right) Olivia Wilcox, Nick Burden, Hayden Phillips, Garrett Richardson, Emily Hollar, Drew Hardwick, Isaiah McGill, Luke Hudson, Trinity Floyd and (front row, left to right) Selena Weaver, Madison Bahan, Sophia Cole, Grace Estes, Anna McGill, Kaylee LeVan. Submitted photo