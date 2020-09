Triad Homecoming Court

Members of the Triad High School Homecoming court have been announced. Crowning ceremonies are at 6:25 p.m. on Friday. Pictured (left to right) are (front row) Cecilia Miller, Calie McDaniel, Morgan Swiatek, Madelon Campbell, Emma Dorn, Holly Alvoid and (back row) Cameron Thomas, Nathan Carranza, Ayden Spriggs, Ryland Smiles, Drew Campbell, JC Alexander.

Members of the Triad High School Homecoming court have been announced. Crowning ceremonies are at 6:25 p.m. on Friday. Pictured (left to right) are (front row) Cecilia Miller, Calie McDaniel, Morgan Swiatek, Madelon Campbell, Emma Dorn, Holly Alvoid and (back row) Cameron Thomas, Nathan Carranza, Ayden Spriggs, Ryland Smiles, Drew Campbell, JC Alexander. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/09/web1_DSC_0044.jpg Members of the Triad High School Homecoming court have been announced. Crowning ceremonies are at 6:25 p.m. on Friday. Pictured (left to right) are (front row) Cecilia Miller, Calie McDaniel, Morgan Swiatek, Madelon Campbell, Emma Dorn, Holly Alvoid and (back row) Cameron Thomas, Nathan Carranza, Ayden Spriggs, Ryland Smiles, Drew Campbell, JC Alexander. Submitted photo