COMMUNITY CALENDAR

Contact event organizers for updates before attending events/meetings during the COVID-19 restrictions.

Thursday, September 24

Knitting/Crochet: 2-4 p.m., M’burg Library, for all ages. Held each Thursday. Registration required. Bring one 5 oz. skein/ball/roll of medium yarn and 1 size F crochet hook. First project is scarf. Pros can work on own projects.

Red Cross Blood Drive: 1-7 p.m., Urbana United Methodist Church, 238 N. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 25

St. Paris Farmers Market: Rain or shine from 3 to 6 p.m. on Fridays at 135 W. Main St.

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 26

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, September 27

The Gloria Theatre: The New Mutants at 2:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, September 30

Story Time: 11-11:45 a.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 2-5. Stories, activities, light snacks. Donations of nutritional snacks appreciated.

Rush Township Zoning Commission: 6:30 p.m. public hearing at Woodstock Lions Club, 2335 state Route 559, concerning proposed zoning amendments